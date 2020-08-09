NiDCOM chief mourns basketball player, Michael Ojo

Abuja, Aug. 8, (2020) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) on Saturday described the sudden death of Michael Ojo, a Nigerian basketball player, as saddening and shocking.

Dabiri-Erewa said this in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NIDCOM and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to the condolence message, she said that the news of the sudden death of the promising basketball player in Serbia during training was painful.

The NiDCOM boss regretted that Michael, 27, died in his prime when he was about to launch himself into global arena and using his God-given talent to promote the image of Nigeria abroad.

She commiserated with Ojo’s family, his club, Red Star and the country at large on the loss of another rising star in the country.

Dabiri-Erewa also prayed unto God to give his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and for God to accept his soul to rest in perfect peace.

NAN reports Ojo, a Nigerian basketball player, died on Friday during a training session with Red Star at the age of 27 years.

Born in Lagos, the 2.16 meters (7ft 1in) centre played for Florida State University in the United States before coming to Europe to start his professional career.

After a stint with the Belgrade team FMP Zeleznik, he moved to European giants Red Star, where he spent two seasons, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

His former team, Red Star, has released a statement mourning the loss of the “cheerful giant”.

“The sudden and shocking death of Michael Ojo has deeply affected everyone — players, coaches and the management of a club that accepted him from the first day,” the team said.

