MRS Oil appoints Marco Storari as new acting MD after Thorpe-Monclus resigns

Nigeria’s Oil marketing giant, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, has officially appoints Marco Storari as the Managing Director in an acting capacity to replace Mrs Priscilla Thorpe-Monclus, who resigned with immediate effect from August 5, 2020.

The oil firm also announced the resignation of one of its directors, Mr Christopher Okorie, also with effect from August 5, 2020.

The disclosure was made in a notification by the oil marketing giant, which was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 7, 2020, and signed by its Company Secretary O.M. Jafojo.

The appointment of Storari, who was until now the Group Executive Director (Storage and Terminal), was sequel to the resignation of Mrs. Priscilla Thorpe-Monclus as Managing Director and Director of the Company.

A dispatch by MRS O.M. Jafojo, the Company Secretary, stated that the changes, including the resignation of Mr. Christopher Okorie as Director of the Company have been approved by the board.

The statement read: “At the Board Meeting of August 5, 2020, the Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc (the Company) considered and approved the resignation of Mrs. Priscilla Thorpe-Monclus as Managing Director and Director of the Company; and the resignation of Mr. Christopher Okorie as Director of the Company, effective August 5, 2020.

“During Mrs. Thorpe-Monclus’s tenure as Managing Director, she showed great commitment and dedication in her drive for the new MRS Brand, which resulted in the unveiling of new retail outlets in Lagos (3), Owerri (1), Kano (2)and Abuja (2); and an overall business turnaround.

“The Board commends the efforts of Mrs. Thorpe-Monclus and Mr. Okorie to the growth of the Company and wished them the best in their future endeavours.

“The Board of Directors also considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Marco Storari as Director and Managing Director (Acting) of the Company.

“Mr. Marco Storari is a seasoned leader with over three (3) decades experience in the management, shipping, trading and terminal operations in the industry.

“He has held various high level positions where he recorded business successes from Companies in Italy, Monaco and Nigeria.

“Until his appointment as Director and Managing Director (Acting), he was the Group Executive Director (Storage and Terminal) of MRS Holdings Limited. He has been a driving force in the company and Board is confident that he will bring to bear his wealth of experience in the industry, to improve business efficiency.

“The aforementioned appointment is effective August 5, 2020.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...