Kogi govt extends schools’ fumigation to Eastern Senatorial district

By Stephen Adeleye

Olamaboro (Kogi), Aug. 9, 2020 The Kogi State Government on Sunday extended fumigation exercise of schools to the Eastern Senatorial district in Igala land ahead of resumption of students in exit classes on Aug. 10 in the state.

Pastor Emmanuel Idenyi, the Permanent Secretary, Kogi Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, spoke with newsmen during the fumigation exercise at Emonyoku Community Secondary School in Ogugu, Olamaboro Local Government Area (LGA).

Idenyi restated Gov. Yahaya Bello’s commitment to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the affected students ahead of resumption.

He expressed his satisfaction with the level of pro-activeness of the state government toward the reopening of schools but urged heads of schools to do more on cleanliness of schools’ environment to make it fit and safe for students’ resumption.

”The fumigation exercise started in Lokoja on Thursday. On Friday, I and the Ministry’s Commissioner, Wemi Jones, led two different teams to Kogi West in Okun land and Kogi Central in Ebira land respectively.

”Today, we are in Igala land; we started the fumigation from Ofu down to Olamaboro and Ankpa Local Government Areas, while the Director of Science and Technology, Mr Dipo Aiyenibe, also led another team to other flank of Kogi East, such as Idah, Dekina, Igalamela, Ibaji and Bassa LGAs.

”From what we have done here so far, and the report I am getting from other team; the exercise has been quite satisfactory”, Idenyi said.

The permanent secretary, however, called on principals and head teachers to ensure cleanliness of schools’ environments to make them conducive and safe for learners.

Idenyi further advised parents and guardians to make haste and pay up their children’s examination fees by keeping to the deadline of Aug. 18 to avoid any hindrance to the conduct of the examination.

The permanent secretary thanked the governor for being proactive in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and for giving the needed assistance to the ministry.

Schools fumigated were: Government Girls Model Secondary School, Ogbonicha, Ofu LGA, Emonyoku Community Secondary School, Ogugu, Olamaboro and Federal Science & Technical College, Ogugu.

Others were: Government Secondary School, Okpo, LGEA/UBEC School, Ojielanyi-Ojogobi, Ankpa, and LGEA Owele Islamic Primary School, Ankpa, among others.

According to Aiyenibe, the team I led fumigated Saint Peter’s College Idah, Holy Rosary College Idah, LGEA Okonya Primary School Ajaka, LGEA Primary School, Ofanwa, in Igalamela Odolu LGA.

Others were: Federal Government College Ugwolawo, UBE/ LGEA School, Saint Martin’s Primary/Secondary School, Ofu LGA, Our Lady of School and CMML Secondary School, Anyingba, among others.

