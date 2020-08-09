Katsina State Govt urges communities to provide intelligence information on banditry, criminal activities

By Zubairu Idris

Faskari (Katsina State), Aug. 8, 2020 The Katsina State Government has urged communities in the state to intensify efforts toward providing intelligence information to security agencies to enable them tackle banditry and other criminal activities.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Security Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed-Katsina, made the appeal on Saturday when he visited Faskari Local Government Area to assess how farming activities were picking up.

The adviser said that the call became imperative because it was only through intelligence reports gathered that the security agents could win the war against banditry and enable farmers record improved agricultural productivity.

Ahmed-Katsina, therefore, urged residents particularly in rural communities to continue to expose bandits and criminals activities in the state.

He explained that the state government would continue to do everything humanly possible to support the army and the other security agents to succeed in the ongoing fight against criminal activities in the state.

Ahmed-Katsina commended the security agents for their efforts, and advised them to keep up the good work.

He also urged the media to continue to enlighten the public on the need for them to continue to support the ongoing fight against banditry and other criminal activities.

In his remarks, the District Head of Faskari, Alhaji Aminu Tukur, said that peace had started returning to the area.

“Some months back, we could not sleep with our two eyes closed; but now with the deployment of the army into the area, there is relative peace.

“You can see farmers in their farmlands doing farming activities in various places,” he said.

Some of the farmers interviewed, thanked the almighty Allah for restoring peace into the area, saying that had boosted farming activities in the area.

They, however, called on the government and security agents to continue to do more in addressing security challenges so that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) would return home.

