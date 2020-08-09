Insider Deal: Blakeney LLP acquires additional 80m shares from UAC, Nigeria Plc

Blakeney LLP, a substantial shareholder has acquired additional 80 million shares from UAC of Nigeria Plc, through an insider dealing, people familiar with the deal tell Naija247news



The company had earlier ( June 18, 2020) disclosed an insider dealing of 40,000,000 shares acquired by Blakeney. The transaction which took place on June 17, 2020, at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos, Nigeria was done at N7.00 per share. Lagos, Nigeria was done at N7.00 per share.

In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Godwin A Samuel, and released through the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the company said Blakeney LLP purchased another 80,000,000 shares at N5.75 per share on August 5, 2020, to take the total purchase to 120,000,000 shares.

