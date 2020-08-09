Human rights activist calls for action to stop killings in Southern Kaduna

Abuja, Aug.8, 2020 Human rights activist, Mrs Hauwa Dogara, has condemned the incessant killings and destruction of properties in various communities in Southern Kaduna by armed men.

NAN reports that 33 persons were reportedly killed in the latest attack by armed men in some villages in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The affected communities were identified as Apyia’Shyim, A’Piako, Atak’Mawei, and Kibori, all in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf LGA.

She made the call on Saturday during a peaceful protest at the Unity Fountain , Abuja, by youths from southern Kaduna.

The activist recognized the efforts of the government but said that Southern Kaduna needed more conscious security backing to stop the killings.

“We call on the Nigerian Police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of incessant killings and wanton destruction of properties in various communities are brought to book,” she said.

Also, a protester, Mr Tobara Samuel said that the aim of the protest was to call the attention of the federal government and the world at large to the ill happenings in Southern Kaduna.

