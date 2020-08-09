Ekiti Govt distributes protective materials ahead Monday’s school reopening

By Ariwodola Idowu

Ado Ekiti, Aug. 9, 2020, The Ekiti Government on Sunday distributed protective materials to the principals of all the public schools in the state to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic and other communicable diseases.

The distribution was in preparation for the resumption of SS3 students in the state public and private secondary schools on Monday, Aug.10.

The schools that were closed in March by the government to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic were being reopened to allow the students in exit classes prepare for their final examinations that will start later in the month.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Foluso Daramola, distributed the materials to school principals and other school heads.

The materials distributed to the schools include: disinfectants, infrared thermometers, sprayers, soap, Veronica buckets and alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

He reiterated the commitment of the present administration to the well-being of people of the state, particularly, school children and their teachers.

He added that no stone would be left unturned toward ensuring the safety of the SS3 students who are expected to resume on Aug.10 and others, when they subsequently resume.

The commissioner charged principals and teachers to live up to their responsibilities, stressing the need to judiciously utilise the materials distributed to them by the state government.

Daramola also stressed the importance of strict adherence to the laid down guidelines and protocols for COVID-19, adding that there was also ban on schools’ assemblies which must be strictly followed, in the interest of all.

He said that the state government would embark on rigorous monitoring, to ensure proper compliance with all established COVID-19 protocols, to combat the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

Responding, President of the All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools in Ekiti and Principal of St. Louis Grammar School, Ikere Ekiti, Mrs Rhoda Ojo, expressed gratitude to the state government for the good gesture.

She pledged on behalf of her colleagues to ensure that the materials were judiciously utilised.

Directors in the ministry, principals and heads of schools as well as some important stakeholders witnessed the exercise.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...