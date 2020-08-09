Edo 2020: APC admonishes supporters against violence

By Deborah Coker

Benin, Aug. 8, 2020 The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday admonished its supporters in Edo against violence before, during and after the Sept. 19 state governorship election.

Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, gave the advice in Benin at the official commencement of APC’s 2020 Edo governorship campaign.

“We are here to win and not to fight,” he said.

Buni said he and members of his entourage were in the state to present the party’s governorship candidate before the party’s teeming supporters.

The caretaker committee chairman, who is also the governor of Yobe, added that they were also in Edo to ensure that the party takes back its mandate in the state.

He noted that with the crowd seen at the campaign ground he had no doubt that the party would be voted for in the forthcoming election slated for Sept. 19.

Buni advised also that the supporters must ensure that their votes count.

Similarly, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said the APC Campaign Council for the election had concluded arrangements for a successful election in the state.

Ganduje who is the council chairman advised APC supporters on the need to create an enabling environment for the party’s candidate to win.

He commended the party’s election committee for a job well done.

Also, the party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, gave assurances that they would be win the election in all the state’s 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“I thank the party’s national leadership for coming out in a grand way to identify with the APC in this state,” he said.

The candidate disclosed that the party in the state would from Monday embark on campaigning from one LGA to the other.

