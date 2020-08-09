Delta communities want FG to revive abandoned projects

By Edeki Igafe

Warri (Delta), Aug. 9, 2020 Ilaje Communities in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta have appealed to the Federal Government to revive the abandoned Gas Revolution Industrial Park (GRIP) and other projects in the area.

They made the plea made in a statement by Mr Adekunle Robert, Chairman of Ilaje Communities on Sunday and made available to newsmen in Warri.

Robert said the projects would help to transform the areas by way of creating jobs for the unemployed youths, particularly in Delta and the country in general.

“On behalf of Ilaje Communities, I want to appeal to the Federal Government to resume work on the abandoned multi-billion dollars GRIP project.

“Also, the Deep Seaport and the Omadino/Escravos Road projects all in Warri South-West Local Government Area to create jobs and transformed the area that have long been neglected,” he said.

Robert also pleaded with the Federal Government to give them a sense of belonging by creating an avenue for them to partake on issues relating to oil matters.

According to him, this will go a long way to mitigate the hardship being experienced by my people.

“We are particularly worried about our sons and daughters combing the streets of the country in search of jobs, all to no avail.

“We also lament the persistent neglect of qualified individuals from the Niger Delta region to participate in crucial oil matters,” he said.

Robert, however, urged the Federal Government to reciprocate the sustainable peace in the area by way of developing the oil communities.

“Our penchant for continuous calmness could be motivated by the Federal Government through conscious effort to revamp our oil rich communities from the present state of deterioration,” Robert said.

