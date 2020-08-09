Dabiri-Erewa says Dapo William’s death great loss to Nigeria

By Maureen Okon

Abuja, Aug. 9, 2020 Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has described the death of Dr Dapo Williams, a UK-based Nigerian, as an irreparable loss to his family, Nigeria and the UK communities.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this in a condolence message signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun,

Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM on Sunday in Abuja .

She added that Dr Williams, was a quintessential gentleman, a worthy patriot and highly respected leader in the UK Nigerian Diaspora community as well as in Nigeria.

The NiDCOM boss said that the late Williams was a worthy agent of change in all facets of life and humanity and pioneer Chairman of Nigerian Think Tank Group (NTTG).

“A selfless man , who always puts the needs of others before his.

“He was on the frontline of mobilising support from Nigerians in Diaspora to assist government efforts in battling Covid-19 pandemic as a member of the Nigerian Diaspora Covid-19 Eradication support group,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa prayed to God to give his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and grant him eternal rest.

The 61-year-old erudite scholar was a multiple Masters degree holder with a Ph.D from University of Salford and had numerous professional certificates from several prestigious institutions including Harvard Busines School and University of Cambridge.

“Until his death, Dapo Williams was a real estate practitioner with over 30 years of experience in the Building Maintenance Industry and a highly respected community leader in the United Kingdom.

“He was also an expert in the Oil and Gas, Automobile Products Retailing, Construction, Education, Employment, Legal Advice and Guidance Industry Sectors.

“Dr Williams was also the Chair of Forecourt Petroleum Product retailing outfit in Kent and member of the institute of Directors (IoD) in London and Kent

“With his death, the Nigerian Community in London has been thrown into deep mourning and an indescribable sense of loss as the news of his passage was announced .

“A generous and kind-hearted man, Dr Williams, popularly known as DW was loved and respected by many who met and knew him. He was humble, modest , lively and down to earth.

“He was the Patron of many UK-Nigerian Community Projects and President of many socio-political organisations

“He supported many community initiatives and organisations including the Nigerian Events Awards UK, Gathering of Africa’s Best (GAB Award) and Uncelebrated Nigerians Awards.

“He was a dedicated APC-UK member and a founding member of the Buhari Campaign Organisation in the UK.

“He was conferred with the title of Otunba Fiwagboye and Otunba Tayese and he has been awarded several community and professional awards”.

