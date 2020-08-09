Congress: Abia PDP elects new executive

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Umuahia, August 8, 2020 (NAN) The ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Abia on Saturday elected a new executive committee to pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Journalist reports that all the members of the executive, including the Chairman and Secretary, Chief Asiforo Okere and Mr David Iro, were returned unopposed.

Asiforo, who was a one-time Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, and others were elected at a peaceful delegates’ congress of the party held at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

He succeeded Chief Johnson Onuigbo, who died on July 27, while serving as the Chairman of the party’s Interim Caretaker Committee.

Addressing the party faithful, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu congratulated the new officers and the State Working Committee on the success recorded during the congress.

Ikpeazu also thanked the party’s electoral committee for a job well done and urged the new leaders to evolve policies that would strengthen the party’s unity.

He charged them not to take the task of winning elections for granted, adding that it should initiate measures that would help the party grow from strength to strength.

The governor further advised the new executive to positively engage party chieftains on how to foster greater bonding between the leadership and stakeholders.

He expressed delight that the new chairman had the capability to lead the party to victory, adding that Abia was ready to help the party to regain power at the national level in 2023.

Ikpeazu described PDP as a major hope for Nigerians and advised aggrieved members to always seek redress through the party’s internal mechanism than defecting to other parties.

The National Organising Secretary of PDP, Chief Austin Akobundu, urged the new leadership to ensure that peace reigned in the party during its tenure.

Akobundu urged the new executive to sustain the party’s winning streak in future elections at the local, state and national levels.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr Kenneth Okon, commended the delegates for their orderly conduct during the exercise.

NAN reports that the exercise was conducted in strict adherence to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) safety guidelines.

NAN also reports that a minute silence was observed for the former state chairman who died last month.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...