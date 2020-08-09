Buhari mourns Kano businessman, Shehu Rabi’u

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Aug. 8, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of renowned Kano businessman, Alhaji Shehu Rabi’u.

Shehu was of the Isyaku Rabi’u clan in Kano.

The president expressed his condolences in a message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

In the message to the Isyaku Rabiu family and Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman and CEO of BUA Group, who is a nephew to the deceased, the president paid tribute to Shehu for his immense contributions in the field of manufacturing and business development.

Buhari described Shehu as “an institution in his field” and wished him Allah’s mercy.

The president also extended his condolences to the Kano Emirate, the government and people of the state on the demise of the businessman

