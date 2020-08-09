Buhari mourns ex-Federal Commissioner, Olumide

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Aug. 8, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family and friends of former Federal Commissioner for Works, retired Rear Admiral Olufemi Olumide, who served ”meritoriously in the military rising to the peak of his career as a Naval Officer.”

The president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday commiserated with professional colleagues of the former minister and Igbobi College Old Boys Association.

He urged those who mourned the deceased to find comfort in the good works he left behind, noting that Olumide played a strategic role in infrastructure development across the country as a trained Mechanical Engineer.

The president believed that, as one of the pioneers of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and an engineer that attended many special courses at home and abroad, Olumide’s rich experiences and knowledge would be sorely missed.

He prayed that the almighty God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort his family

