APC wins Nasarawa Central state constituency bye-election

By Awayi Kuje

Nasarawa (Nasarawa State), Aug. 9, 2020 All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ismail Danbaba, has won the bye-election for the Nasarawa Central State Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Mr Iiyasu Umar, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, announced the result of the bye-election conducted on Saturday in Nasarawa.

Announcing the result, Umar said the APC candidate scored 7,475 to defeat Mr Bage Nuhu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who got 4,608 votes.

He said that during the bye-election, 12,217 votes were cast, while 12,083 valid votes were recorded with 134 rejected votes.

“By the power conferred on me as the Returning Officer of this election, I hereby declared the APC candidate the winner, having scored the highest number of votes cast,’’ he declared.

Journalist reports that INEC scheduled the Nasarawa Central bye-election following the death of the member representing Nasarawa Central constituency at the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu (APC), on April 30.

