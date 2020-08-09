Amosun pays tributes to late Kashamu

By Olawale Jokotoye

Abeokuta, Aug. 8, 2020 A former governor of Ogun, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, has expressed sadness over the death of Sen. Buruji Kashamu who died in Lagos on Saturday from complications arising from COVID-19.

Amosun, who is representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Alhaji Bola Adeyemi, described Kashamu’s death as a loss to Nigeria.

“ Death, once again, has robbed us of the contributions of an enigmatic politician of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who represented Ogun East Senatorial District at the 8th Senate.

“Although we belonged to different political persuasions and disagreed on most issues, Sen. Kashamu will nonetheless be remembered for his assertive presence and uncommon doggedness in the political arena.

“He fought myriad of wars with every breadth in his soul in the defence of whatever he believed in and for his personal freedom.

“Hate him or love him, he could not be easily ignored,” Amosun said.

Amosun prayed that the Almighty Allah would forgive Kashamu’s sins and grant him eternal rest.

He expressed condolences to the nuclear and political family members of the deceased as well as to Ijebu Igbo community and Ogun as a whole.

