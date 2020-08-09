A’Ibom govt discharges 26 COVID-19 patients from isolation centre

By Isaiah Eka

Uyo, Aug. 8, 2020 The Akwa Ibom Government says the COVID-19 Incident Management Committee has discharged 26 people confirmed to have recovered fully from coronavirus.

Dr Dominic Ukpong, Special Adviser to Gov. Udom Emmanuel on Health Matters, disclosed this in Uyo on Saturday.

Ukpong said that the 26 people were discharged from Ibom Specialist Hospital Centre.

He said the state had also recorded one new case from the last 45 samples tested, saying that it had so far treated and discharged over 200 patients.

Ukpong, also the immediate past Commissioner for Health, said that over 1,300 people had been tested in the state.

He said that the state had also followed up 1, 053 contact cases, out of which 900 had been duly discharged.

He, however, said that eight people died due to other underlying health challenges, such as hypertension and respiratory illnesses.

“I want to thank Gov. Udom Emmanuel for his passion for the health of Akwa Ibom citizens. He spends time with the incident management team every night to talk about the welfare of patients; not one day has passed without his care,” Ukpong said.

He warned that there was a possibility of an infected person who had been treated and discharged to be re-infected.

“Do not take chances. Wear your face mask after face shield; the face shield is not a suitable replacement for mask,” he said.

Prof. Augustine Umoh, newly sworn-in Commissioner for Health, gave assurance that the state would overcome COVID-19 pandemic, only if everyone would cautiously follow the precautionary measures to protect themselves.

“We consider it another remarkable and happy day for government and the people of the state. We can overcome COVID-19 by applying all that we have been advised,” Umoh said.

He commended all health workers who had been involved in COVID-19 response and the state government for providing necessary assistance to drive the fight.

Also, Mr Ini Ememobong, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, advised Akwa Ibom people to remain cautious, especially as the state was fully reopening its economy and schools for exit classes.

“As we are reopening the economy and schools for exit classes, we must be individually responsible. Parents must help their children to understand the situation at hand.

“The face mask is inconveniencing but we must wear it. Remember that increased number of patients will also drain the state’s resources that will have gone into infrastructure development.

”So, the easiest form of treatment is prevention,” Ememobong said.

