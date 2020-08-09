Accident claims 2 lives in Anambra

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Awka, Aug.9, 2020 Two persons were confirmed dead on Saturday night in an accident involving a bus and a motorcycle at New Jerusalem along Nanka-oko Road in Orumba North area of Anambra.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka on Sunday.

Kumapayi said that the accident, which occurred around 8:40 p.m, was caused by overspeeding.

The FRSC boss said that four people, all male, were involved in the accident, but two died.

“The crash involved a Mitsubishi L300 bus with enlistment number FGG212XV and a Honda C75 Motorcycle with registration number AKL843QH.

“The bus driver and the rider of the motorcycle were reportedly on top speed and had a head-on-collusion as they tried to avoid potholes.

“The two victims on the motorcycle were rushed to St. Joseph Hospital, Nanka by FRSC rescue team from Nanka Outpost. They were confirmed dead by doctors at the hospital, ” he said.

Kumapayi said that the incident had been referred to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation.

While condoling with the families of the dead, he warned motorists against overspeeding, especially within built-up areas.

” Drivers should drive within stipulated speed limits, ensure maximum concentration and must tolerate other road users. Most

road accidents are avoidable, ” he said.

