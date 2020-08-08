Women groups rally support for Obaseki, Speaker in Edo

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Benin, Aug.7,2020 Some women groups in Edo on Friday converged at the entrance to the state House of Assembly to rally support for Gov. Godwin Obaseki and Speaker of the House, Francis Okiye.

The women groups also condemned the inauguration of another House of Assembly in the state.

Lady Uwa Osunbr, the Edo South PDP Senatorial Women Leader and spokesperson for the women groups, told newsmen in Benin that they were in the assembly to rally for support of Obaseki.

Osunbor said: “We are satisfied with the leadership qualities of Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to develop the state and the legislature under the leadership of Okiye.

“We are disturbed by the happenings at the state assembly. We decided to come out en-mass to throw our weight behind the governor in order for him to complete the projects he has already started,” she said.

Osunbor, who also condemned the alleged impeachment of the speaker, said Edo only had one speaker in the person of Okiye.

