WAEC: Kano Govt sets up 12 examination centres for boarding students

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Aug. 8, 2020 Kano State Government says it has designated 12 centres for exit students of the 33 public boarding secondary schools, to write the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination.

WAEC examination is scheduled to start on Aug. 17.

Alhaji Bello Shehu, Executive Secretary, Kano State Secondary Schools Management Board (KSSSMB), told newsmen in Kano that the measure was to protect students and stem further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Shehu disclosed that students from GGUC Kachako, GGSS Sumaila and GGSS Albasu would sit for the examination at Government Girls Unity College, Kachako.

He said that Government Girls College, Kano was designated as examination centre for students of the GGSS Kura and GGSS Madobi.

While students of the GGASS Danbatta and GGASS Tudun Wada would write the examination at Government Girls Arabic College Goron Dutse.

Shehu added that: “Students of the GGSS Kwa are to write their examination at Government Girls College Dala.

“And those of the GGSS Yar Gaya and GGSS Kabo are to converge at Government Girls Secondary School Shekara while those of the GGC Gezawa and GGSS Jambaki are to meet at Government Girls Secondary School Jogana.

“GSS Kafin Mai-Yaki, GC Tudun Wada and GSS Kwankwaso are to write their examination at Government Secondary School Karaye.

“Students of the GSS Rano, GASS Tsangaya and GSS Ajingi are to meet at Government Secondary School Sumaila.”

Shehu added other examination centres are GSS Danbatta for students of the GSS Bichi and GSS Bagwai and GSCS Wudil, while thowe of the GSS Dawakin Tofa would write the examination at Government Secondary School Gwarzo.

According to him, students of the GSS Tudun Maliki and Chinese Bilingual College are to remain in their respective schools.

The secretary noted that students of other 161 public schools would sit for the examination in their respective schools

He urged parents to ensure that their wards reported to the designated centers on Sunday, August 9.

Journalist reports that the state government had fixed Aug. 9 for resumption of exit students of boarding schools while those of day secondary schools would resume on Aug. 10.

More than 11, 000 students had registered for the WAEC examination in 191 public secondary schools in the state. (NAN)

