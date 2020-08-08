U.S. 2020: China interfering against Trump, Russia against Biden — report

By Harrison Arubu

New York. Aug. 7, 2020 The United States National Counterintelligence and Security Centre has alleged that China, Russia and Iran were interfering in the 2020 electoral process.

Director of the centre, Mr Willian Evavina, said in a statement that the findings were part of a report on foreign election interference released on Friday.

Evavina alleged that while China was working against the re-election bid of President Donald Trump, Russia was targeting the Democratic Party’s candidate and former Vice President, Mr Joe Biden.

He did not specify Iran’s target or preference, but noted that Russia and Iran were engaged in disinformation campaigns.

The report comes barely three weeks after Biden said he received a security briefing on plans by the Russians to interfere in the Nov. 3 elections again.

In a statement, the former Vice President said he was putting Russia on notice that when elected president, he would treat foreign interference in U.S. elections as “adversarial act”.

On Thursday, the U.S. announced a 10-million-dollar (N3.8 billion) reward for information on foreign interference in the electoral process.

The move is targeting foreign government agents seeking to compromise the country’s federal, state or local elections through cyber attacks.

Evavina said: “We assess that China prefers that President Trump, whom Beijing sees as unpredictable, does not win reelection.

“China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November to shape the policy environment in the United States.

“It is seeking to pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China,” he said.

The intelligence chief alleged that Iran was seeking to undermine U.S. democratic institutions and to divide the country ahead of Nov. 3.

“Iran’s efforts along these lines probably will focus on on-line influence, such as spreading disinformation on social media and recirculating anti-U.S. content,” he added.

