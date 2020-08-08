Senate President sponsors marriage of 100 less-privileged spinsters in Yobe

By Ahmed Abba

Gashua (Yobe), Aug 8, 2020 The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on Saturday in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area, sponsored the wedding of 100 less-privileged spinsters.

Newsmen reports that the beneficiaries were drawn from Bade and Jakusko Local Government areas.

Lawan, represented by the Speaker, Yobe House of Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Mirwa, said the gesture was in aid of parents who could not shoulder the financial burden involved.

He said the exercise would also discourage social vices such as rape, child abuse, and child abandonment, among others.

The senate president promised that 200 other spinsters would benefit from similar exercise in the remaining four local government areas of his constituency, Yobe North Senatorial District.

The other four local government areas are Yunusari,Yusufari, Geidam and Bursari.

In his remarks, the Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, thanked Lawan for the gesture, saying it would assist the most vulnerable members of the society.

He appealed to the couples to live in peace with one another and always try to resolve their matrimonial challenges amicably.

Coordinator of the exercise, Alhaji Muhammad Gagiyo, said in addition to the gesture, the senate president also promised to train the grooms on various skills to enable them take care of their families.

According to him, the first batch of the exercise involved Bade and Jakusko Local Government areas, and the next batch would include the remaining four Local Government areas of the zone.

He further explained that 50 beneficiaries were selected from each of the six local government areas of the senatorial district

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...