Rotary organises free hepatitis, liver screening for Abuja community

By Ruth Oketunde

Abuja, Aug. 8, 2020 The Rotary Club of Abuja, Federal District 9125, on Saturday, organised free hepatitis “B and C” screening as well as Liver Scan for residents of Piwoyi, a suburb located on the airport road, Abuja.

The event which was organised in partnership with Silver Cross Hospital, Abuja, was part of activities to mark this year’s World Hepatitis Day, which was commemorated on July 28.

Dr Patrick Ezie, President, Rotary Club of Abuja Federal, said it was important to raise awareness of the dangers of Hepatitis and how people can prevent themselves from contracting it.

“We are in an era where we are battling with the Coronavirus pandemic and if someone has other infections in his or her system, Covid-19 makes it worse.

“We organised this outreach today to make the people of this community become aware of Hepatitis and how deadly and highly infectious it is, especially Hepatitis B and C.

“We are also going to inform them on how to prevent themselves from contracting Hepatitis and for those who are negative, we will be giving them immunization, because that is the only way they can remain negative.

“We will also be conducting Liver Scan services because we believe that as a consequence of long standing Hepatitis, patients with this ailment can develop Liver cancer.

“So once we detect that in a patient, we are going to refer them to our partner hospital immediately, so that they can start early treatment,” he said.

Ezie added that the club would continue to support government’s effort in providing routine health screenings for various communities in the country.

Mr Effiom Bassey, Manager, Silver Cross Hospital, said it was important for people to practice personal hygiene and prevent themselves from contracting Hepatitis.

“This ailment can be contracted through body fluids like sweats as well as engaging with multiple sexual partners,” he said.

A beneficiary, Mrs Caroline Asemah, appreciated the club for bringing the awareness and screening exercise to the community.

She also advised other members of the community to participate in the free test, so that they can know their health status.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...