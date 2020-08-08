Police arrest suspects for criminal offenses, kill 1 in Niger

By Aminu Garko

Minna, Aug. 7, 2020 The Police command in Niger has arrested two suspects over alleged rape and abuse of four female students of Islamiya school in Maitumbi area of Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Wasiu Abiodun, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known in a statement on Friday in Minna.

Abiodun said that the police also arrested four suspects while one was shot dead, over alleged criminal conspiracy and theft of IPhone at Obasanjo complex in Minna metropolis.

He said: ”on August 2, at about 21:00 hours, based on information received, police operatives attached to Maitumbi division, arrested the suspects at Tsangayan Mallam Bilya Islamiya school, Tudun Natsira, Maitumbi.

“The suspects allegedly raped and fingered four of the female Islamiya students, ages between 6 years and 11 years.

“The girls were called from the study ground to the suspects’ room for sexual act.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have fingered the victims, they will soon be arraigned in court for prosecution.”

The spokesperson urged parents to ensure moral conduct of Islamiya teachers before entrusting their wards to such schools.

He further said that on Aug. 6, at about 18:00 hours, Police Intelligence Operatives on surveillance at Obasanjo Shopping Complex Minna, arrested four suspects at London Street, Dutsen-Kura Minna, over alleged theft of IPhone.

“The suspects conspired and entered a shop within the complex in the guise of buying an IPhone at N185,000.

“In the process, the attendant’s attention was diverted by one of the suspects in pretence of buying an earpiece while one of the suspect picked an iPhone and hid it in his pant.

“The iPhone was later recovered and the suspects will soon be arraigned in court,” Abiodun said.

He also said that on Aug. 5, at about 07:00 hours, based on information, one Abubakar Buda, of Sangeku village, Zamfara was arrested by a joint police/vigilante patrol team at Audu fari village of Borgu local government.

“The suspect was arrested on an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle. When searched, one barreta pistol with 14 rounds of live ammunitions were recovered from him.

“The suspects attempted to escape into the forest but was shot and exhibits recovered include, a Tecno handset with two sim cards,” the PPRO said.

He added that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...