PDP State Congress: Smooth sail for all contestants in Bauchi

By-Auwalu Yusuf -Birnin Kudu

Bauchi Aug, 8 2020 Contestants in Saturday’ s State Congress of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi are having smooth sail as all of them are vying unopposed, reports Naija247news .

No fewer than 2,153 delegates are expected to cast their votes, in spite of the lack of opponents that will slug it out to produce 39 officials to occupy various positions in the State Executive Committee of the party.

In his remarks before the commencement of proceedings, the congress Returning Officer, Amb. Umar Damagun, assured that the process would be free and fair.

He said that all the positions being contested were unopposed but for justice and fairly, votes would be cast to enable the contestants and party delegates exercise their franchise.

He assured that the committee would adhere to the provisions of party constitution and standing rules.

Also speaking, Malam Ibrahim Shira, a chieftain of the PDP, commended the party for ensuring proper organization of the congress.

NAN reports that the voting commences at about 2:00 p.m, under tight security and in the presence of stakeholders, such as the representatives of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies

