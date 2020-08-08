Niger state Govt. seeks establishment of Naval base to tackle banditry

By Rita Iliya

Minna, Aug. 9, 2020 Gov. Sani Bello of Niger has called for quick establishment of a Naval Base in Shagunu, Borgu Local Government Area of the state to tackle the influx of bandits.

Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Berje, in Minna on Saturday made the call when he visited Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ina, Chief of Naval Staff.

He said that having a naval base would tackle the influx of bandits from neighbouring countries into some parts of the state.

The governor said that the base would further help in securing lives and property.

He said that the state government was working on provision of basic infrastructure and social amenities such as road, water and power.

He added that the presence of a naval base in Shagunu would improve the socio-economic activities of the area.

He said it would also serve as security check to transnational crime since it was a border area with other West African countries.

In his response, Ibas assured the Governor that the issue will be revisited with a view to expedite actions towards the establishment of the Naval Base in the State.

He commended the Governor for his proactiveness towards ensuring the safety of lives and property of residents of the state.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...