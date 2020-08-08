NGO holds choral performance to enlighten public on climate change

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Aug. 8, 2020 Josie Adokuru Mudasiru Intervention For Vulnerable Children and Climate Change Initiative (JAM-Initiative) an NGO, on Saturday hosted a choral group for blind students in FCT, to raise awareness on the devastating effects of climate change.

The President, JAM-Initiative, Mrs Josie Mudasiru, after the students’ performance at Junior Secondary School Area 11 Garki, Abuja, called on corporate bodies and well meaning Nigerians to support the NGO to reach out to vulnerable children who had been abandoned to their fate.

Mudasiru expressed the commitment of the NGO to educate Nigerians on the need to engage themselves on the subject of climate change.

She also solicited the support of stakeholders to enable the NGO step up campaigns against the devastating effects of climate change.

She noted that climate change posed more existential threats to the whole of mankind than the combined effects of COVID-19.

She disclosed that JAM initiative would build the capacity of people to make them change agents in safeguarding and protecting their environments to be able to reverse its negative effects.

“There is a conversation going on in the Western world but in Nigeria, it seems it is business as usual. People don’t care. Nobody thinks of planting trees. Nobody cleans even their homes, they are waiting for government to come and clean for them.

“We dump waste in drainages. I think it is high time we do something about this. So in my little way I am contributing my own quota through JAM initiative,” the president said.

Also speaking, one of the choir members, Miss Blessing Ofem, a Primary six pupil, called on the government to assist the choral group in protecting the visually impaired especially the females against rape and sexual harassment.

Ofem expressed fears in the face of rising violence against women and minors in the society, saying it had constrained their abilities to clearly exhibit and showcase their talents.

NAN reports that the highlights of the event was a brief talk about COVID-19 and how the visually impaired could cope with the pandemic.

A choral performance was staged by the group to the admiration of all who were present.

NAN also reports that palliative items were distributed by the JAM President to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on the blind children.

