New Nasarawa NMA Chairman pledges to eliminate quackery

By Olukayode Babalola

Lafia, Aug. 8, 2020 Dr Sabo Emmanuel, newly-elected Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Nasarawa state branch, has promised to rid the profession of quackery to protect residents.

Emmanuel said this in an interview with newsmen in Lafia, on Saturday, after his victory in the chairmanship election was announced by the Returning Officer of the election, Dr Yahaya Ubam.

Naija247news, reports that Emmanuel polled 206 votes to defeat Dr Paul Nwanje, who polled 62 votes.

According to Emmanuel, quackery is a major impediment to the profession in the state, especially in Karu local government area, hence his resolve to make it one of his top priorities.

He said he would ensure that the association partnered the state government and stakeholders in the health sector to form a formidable force in exposing quacks and reducing it.

“We will partner government and other stakeholders to curtail the resurgence of quackery in the state most especially Karu local government area because the area is densely populated and also it is close to Abuja.

“We observed that most of the mismanaged health cases come mostly from that area.

“That is to say there are a lot of people practising in that area that are not professionals. It is why I was so particular about Karu.

“We are determined to get rid of all quarks across the state, not only in Karu,” he said.

He also said that members who work in government health facilities and had not been promoted years back would get their promotion as it was required by law.

“A lot of our members have been employed in the government services and most of them don’t have promotion since 2010.

“So, that issues needs to be settled. NMA and government signed a memorandum of understanding.

“So, we will constantly engage the government on that memorandum of understanding so that our members who are affected can get what they deserve,” he said.

The chairman said the exco would continue to partner the state government in putting up an aggressive and efficient front in the fight against spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

He thanked the previous exco, led by Dr Bulus Umaru, for steering the affairs of the association for the past two years.

He also hailed the returning officer for conducting a free and fair election and those who contested and voted for playing their part in ensuring the electoral process was violent free.

“We thank God. Leadership comes from God. It is God that gives and God that takes. I appreciate everyone that contributed in my emergence as the chairman of the association in the state.

“I also appreciate the peaceful disposition of everyone,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Yahaya Ubam, the returning Officer, commended the conduct of all contestants especially, those who lost for accepting the results peacefully and in good faith.

NAN reports that for the Vice Chairman’s position, Dr Meshi Emmanuel was declared winner after polling 157 votes as against his fellow contestant, Dr Amayan Clement, who polled 109 votes

For the position of Secretary, Dr Isa Ohyoma polled 143 votes to beat Dr Ebenezer Promise who got 127 votes.

The Assistant Secretary position saw the emergence of Dr Chukwunike Wisdom as winner with 138 votes as against Dr Kelechi Ashiegbu who polled 126 votes.

Dr Nweke Bismark got 109 votes to clinch the post of Treasurer after beating Dr Emmanuel Ogbueche who polled 72 votes.

The positions of Financial Secretary and Public Relations Officer were won by Dr Vincent Chibueze and Dr Samuel Alu, respectively, unopposed.

The new exco will serve from 2020 to 2022.

