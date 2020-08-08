Makinde mourns PDP chieftain

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, Aug. 8, 2020 Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Saturday urged the people of the state to allow the fear of God prevail in their daily living in order to leave good legacies behind after death.

Makinde made the plea at a burial service for late Olalere Adigun, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who died on Friday during a brief illness.

Naija247news reports that the burial service conducted according to Islamic rites was held at the residence of the deceased in Oluyole area of Ibadan.

The governor described the late Adigun, who was until his death the Aare -Ago Aare Olubadan of Ibadan land, as a close confidant and trustworthy adviser.

He said the demise of Adigun was painful not only to the children but also to him.

Makinde, however, urged the children to continue with the good legacies the deceased left behind.

Earlier in his sermon, Mammoid Eleshinmeta, urged people to strive to do good while alive, saying death was inevitable.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to appreciate whatever conditions they found themselves while living in accordance with the fear of God.

Mr Dotun Adigun, one of the deceased’s children, said the family was proud of the late politician and promised to build on the good legacies he left behind.

