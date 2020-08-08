Lawyer advocates attitudinal change toward local products

By Toba Ajayi

Ilorin, Aug. 8, 2020 An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr Yinusa Abdulquadri, has advocated the need for change of mental attitude toward made-in-Nigeria goods.

Abdulquadri, who made the call in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with newsmen expressed dismay that Nigerians were becoming foreign products freaks.

He said Nigerians were becoming reductant to patronise any made-in-Nigeria product.

“We love everything foreign. We see our local products as sub-standard, which is gradually killing our economy.

“We prefer the foreign even when the foreign is inferior to our own locally made.

“It is very unfair and unpatriotic to value foreign products more than our own Nigeria made.

“It is time to wise up and stop boosting foreign markets to the detriment of our own home made. Let us join hands to promote our products.

“We have enough textile industries in Kano. Must we rely so much on French, Italian and German wears.

“Why are we becoming an obstacle to our own economic growth?” he said.

The legal practitioner, however, appealed to the public to embrace Nigeria made and stop condemning it.

“Stop portraying everything Nigeria as fake, we still have original products better than the so call Paris products,” he said.

He futher called on government at all levels to invest on Nigeria’s economy and build more industries to boost the economy.

