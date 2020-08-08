Kogi acting CJ pledges to sustain late Ajanah’s legacies

By Friday Idachaba

Okene (Kogi), Aug. 7, 2020 The acting Chief Judge of Kogi, Justice Henry Olusiyi, has pledged to sustain and improve on the late Justice Nasir Ajanah’s legacies of upholding the rule of law and ensuring quick dispensation of justice.

Olusiyi made the pledge while speaking at the 40th day fidau for the former Chief Judge of the state, Ajanah,on Friday in Okene.

He said it was the late jurist’s greatest wish, even up till the time he breathed his last, that things did not come to a standstill.

“Our prayer is that the legacy he has left behind in the judiciary will not only be maintained but surpassed.

“It is his greatest wish that things do not come to a standstill; that things should improve, and by the grace of God, things will improve.

“His death is painful, sudden and shocking but we take solace in the fact that God gave him to us and He decided to take him away.

“Forty days ago, the rhythm of our music suddenly changed when death snatched our beloved boss, bosom friend, associate and colleague, Hon. Justice Nasir Ajanah, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON),” he said.

The acting chief judge thanked the state government for identifying with the judiciary since the sad event took place 40 days ago.

Gov. Yahaya Bello represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Jamiu Asuku, said everything pertaining to life on earth was predetermined with the starting and exit points, designed by and only known to God.

“Indeed, we are all from God and whether we like it or not, our time of return had been set right before we were born.

“Death is a necessary end and we must all make our ways right with God,” he said.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the late chief judge, Bellow beseeched Allah to accept all the prayers that had been offered for him since his demise.

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, in a goodwill message, urged Nigerians to strive to be on the positive side of posterity.

He said that the late jurist used his position to unify the people of the state and Nigeria at large.

Represented by Dr Momoh Isah, the Asema of Uka, the paramount ruler urged Ajanah’s successor, Olusiyi, to uphold what the late chief judge stood for.

Newsmen reports that Sheikh Saliu Abere, the Chief Imam of Ebiraland, led the fidau prayers for Ajanah, in line with Islamic rites and injunctions.

