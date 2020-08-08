Kano traffic agency bans long vehicles from offloading goods during the day

By Bosede Olufunmi

Kano, Aug. 7, 2020 The Kano Road and Traffic Agency has prohibited long vehicles from off loading goods during the day along some roads and in some markets in the state except at nights.

The roads are Bello and France Roads, Singer, Igbo Road and Yan Kura markets.

The Managing Director of the agency, Baffa Dan’agundi, said that the ban would take effect on Aug. 10.

A statement signed and issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Alhaji Nabilusi Abubakar, on Friday in Kano, confirmed this.

“The ban will take immediate effect until the leaders of the above markets come up with new modalities and provisions where long vehicle drivers can comfortably park, offload their vehicles without blocking easy flow of traffic.

“Henceforth, long vehicles should stop parking at the roadsides.

“Long vehicle divers are advised to utilize the Dangwauro Trailer Park as well as the parking space at Eid Prayer ground,” the statement said.(

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...