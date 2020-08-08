Kaduna attacks: Sen Sani urges concerted efforts by govt, security agencies

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, Aug. 7, 2020 Malam Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the Senate from 2015 to 2019, has called on the Kaduna state government and security agencies to seek out better strategies toward ending killings in the state.

Sani made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Abuja.

“The security agencies may be doing their best, but that best is not enough. The attacks have continued unabated.

“My opinion is that politics and prejudice are sustaining the crisis in the south of Kaduna state.

“When the security forces cannot protect the people and the people cannot protect themselves, they become lambs in the forests of hyenas.

“The government should step up efforts to bring an end to this mass murder in the interest of peace and unity of our country.

“Terrorists should have no succour or solace,’’ he said.

NAN reports that many rural communities have come under severe attacks in the south of the north-western state, with many killed and even more rendered homeless.

