JUST IN: Nigeria’s First Lady , Hajiya Aisha Buhari Flown To Dubai For Medical Treatment After Trip To Lagos

Nigeria’s First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for urgent medical treatment.

Insider sources from the presidency tell Naija247news that the First Lady left Nigeria after the after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to seek treatment following a reoccurring pain in her neck area which exacerbated after the holiday.

Our source, who confirmed Mrs. Buhari’s trip, said the First Lady remains in good health except for the pain.

The neck pain was said to have started shortly after Mrs Buhari returned to Abuja from a trip to Lagos in July where she had visited Florence, widow of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who died of Coronavirus complications on June 25, 2020.

Upon her return to Abuja, Aisha was said to have self-isolated for 14 days in line with the Coronavirus safety regime.

A source close to the seat of power revealed that the First Lady’s neck pain assumed a disturbing dimension shortly after she completed the 14-day isolation period, forcing the decision to fly her to UAE for medical treatment.

Nigeria is closed to international flights due to the coronavirus but allows emergency and evacuation flights.

