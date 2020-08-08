INEC inaugurates election result viewing portal

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Aug. 8, 2020. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday began the use of its dedicated election result viewing portal, known as “The INEC Result Viewing (IReV) for publication results for polling units.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said IReV would enable Nigerians view polling unit results in real time as voting ends on election day.

Okoye said that the commission at the meeting, approved the introduction of a new step to further strengthen its election management process and enhance transparency of the system.

He said that the innovation would begin from the Nasarawa Central State Constituency bye-election in Nasarawa State, holding on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the by-election results for 26 out of 44 wards where the state bye-election took place had been published in the dedicated portal as at 6.35 pm on Saturday.

The results published were snapshots of recorded ward level results normally posted after sorting and counting of votes.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, earlier declared open the first virtual situation room for the Nasarawa Central State Assembly bye-election.

Yakubu said that the situation room was part of the commission’s policy of making the processes more transparent, have interaction with the media and other stakeholders.

