Ekiti Speaker condoles with Fakiyesi’s family over death of former lawmaker

By Idowu Gabriel

Ado-Ekiti, Aug.,8,2020(NAN) Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, has condoled with family of the late Kola Fakiyesi over the death of the former lawmaker.

Afuye, who described Fakiyesi’s death as a rude shock, noted that the late lawmaker was a consistent politician who served meritoriously on the side of progress as a member in the state Assembly.

The speaker said this in a condolence message through his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Tai Oguntayo, on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the late Fakiyesi, from Iyin- Ekiti, represented Irepodun/Ifelodun Constituency 1 in the Assembly between 2003 and 2007 on the platform of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD).

He said the former Assemblyman died on Friday, Aug. 7.

Afuye added that as a Commissioner in the Ekiti Local Government Service Commission, Fakiyesi was the only man standing on the side of our party, AD, in the days of the government under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The former lawmaker stood his ground in the face of the heavy oppression of the government. He was the only golden minority voice while the regime lasted,” he said.

The speaker lamented that death snatched away Fakiyesi, whom he described as a personal friend, at a time when his wealth of legislative experience was needed most.

He, however, urged the deceased’s family to look up to God, the giver of life, at this trying time.

He said, “Kola Fakiyesi lived a life of good legacies during his earthly sojourn.”

He, therefore, prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Fakiyesi, assuring them that the state assembly would give the deceased befitting rites as a former member and compatriot.

