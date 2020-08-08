Delta2023: We can’t be distracted, political gladiators must exercise restraint -Okowa

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, Aug. 8, 2020 (NAN) Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has maintained that his administration will not be distracted by political gladiators who push for 2023 elections.

The governor gave the assurance while addressing the elected 39 member- State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Executive Council following a successful party state congress on Saturday in Asaba.

Naija247news reports that state PDP Chairman, Mr Kingsley Esiso, and other 38 executives were returned unopposed for a second term of four years.

He warned those campaigning for 2023 to soft pedal as there was a lot of time ahead and the opposition to stop distracting government from its pledged responsibilities to the people of the state.

The governor assured the public that the government would continue to deliver on its promises to the people though there was need for patience because of the challenging time.

He said the state government had remained a model for copy by other states in the area of health insurance, youths empowerment programme, among others.

According to Okowa, the revenue accruals to the state has reduced but projects are ongoing and government is focused on its programmes.

“There is no doubt that we are working and in every aspect, Delta is doing well in infrastructure, education, health services and in youths empowerment.

“We will not be distracted by the opposition party, and I charge you to remain focused and not be distracted,” he said.

While congratulating the party executives for the peaceful exercise in the state, Okowa charged them to deepen their commitment and loyalty to the party which had been the reason for the party success in all elections in the state.

According to him, the party in the state has always had a consensus building which has come to play in the ward and local government and state congresses where all the executives were returned unopposed.

“All the time, we have always had this consensus building and we have continued with it since the party came to power in the state.

“This shows how united, reasonable, peaceful that we are and that we understand politics and shall continue to win this state,” he said.

The governor, however, urged the council members to work with one mind.

“I want to plead that there is the need for caution because there is a lot of time ahead of us; we have been elected as a government to provide dividend of democracy to our people.

“So, it is important that we are cautious, there is time; I am not saying that people should not play politics, but let’s do it cautiously in a decent manner, he said.

While congratulating the newly elected party executives, the governor commended them for the good job in the first tenure, particularly, the Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, and the Esiso for effective leadership.

He charged them to work harder to ensure that the party sustains its victory both in the state and at the national.

“I know that in the coming elections we shall repeat the same victory; there is need for greater works, greater unity and reaching out to win more members to the party.

“We shall continue to work hard to ensure that in all our elections that it is free, fair and justice-able,” he said.

The state party Chairman, Esiso, pledged their total commitment to the party and to the government to deliver on the the agenda of the Okowa-led administration.

NAN reports that the committee was chaired by Mr Lawrence Ezenwa and was witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

