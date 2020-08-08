COVID-19: 87 stranded Nigerians arrive from Sudan

By Maureen Okon

Abuja, Aug. 8, 2020 Eighty seven Nigerians stranded in Sudan arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Air Sudan on Saturday.

Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in their official Twitter handle @nidcom_gov, stated that the evacuees arrived in the morning of Aug. 8.

It said that, “All Evacuees will proceed on a 14 days self isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control @NCDCgov, the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria, @Fmohnigeria and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #COVID-19,” it stated.

