Commissioner decries parents’ attitude over students lateness to schools in Delta State

By Clara Egbogota

Asaba, Aug. 7, 2020 The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta, Mr Patrick Ukah, has expressed displeasure over the attitude of some parents in bringing their children late to schools.

Ukah, however, advised such parents to always ensure that their children were brought to school early enough.

The commissioner spoke on Friday after his team’s monitoring of some schools in the state to ascertain compliance with the resumption by teachers and students.

“I also frowned at parents who allowed their children to resume school without their uniforms, as some students were seen in classes with different dresses.

“I urged the teachers to continue to display exemplary attitude and behaviour for their students to emulate, saying the future of every child rests mainly on the teachers,” he said.

Ukah said that there was need for parents and community leaders to prevail on their children, especially those in SSS 3, who had not resumed, to come back to school and participate in the revision classes before their examinations begin.

“Students in other classes, particularly the JSS 3 students and Primary Six pupils, who had not been directed to resume, would soon be informed of their resumption dates,” he said.

Ukah called on the communities to protect the school facilities in their areas, saying that government would not condone any act of vandalism of schools’ infrastructure.

Newsmen reports that schools visited by the commissioner were Government Model Secondary School, Asaba; Otulu Mixed Secondary School, Otulu; Anglican Grammar School, Akwukwu-Igbo, and Illah Grammar School, Illah.

Others included: Ebu Grammar School, Ebu; Basic and Secondary School, Illah; Ukala-Okpuno Mixed Secondary School, Ukala, as well as Boys’ Model Secondary School, Onicha-Olona.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...