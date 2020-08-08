Arewa Consultative Forum urges FG to tackle killings, insecurity in southern Kaduna

Kaduna, Aug.7,2020 The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF ) on Friday urged the Federal Government to evolve ways of stopping the killings and insecurity in Southern Kaduna.

ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe made the call in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

He said that ACF was worried over the spate of insecurity and killings in the area, saying, “the federal government needs to muster the political will to tackle this menace.”

Yawe said there were reports of renewed violence in Chikum, Zangon Kataf and Kaura Local Government Areas.

The publicity secretary urged the security agencies to step up their activities in the troubled areas in the interest of the people.

“The people are getting tired of unfulfilled promises and assurances from the security agencies, they need to rise up in defense of the people,” he said.

He also urged the people of Southern Kaduna to break the barriers of tribe and religion and work together to trigger lasting peace in the area.

NAN reports that the Kaduna State Government recently set up a white paper committee on the report of the investigative committee on Zangon Kataf riot of 1992.

The government had also imposed 24-hour curfew in Chikun and Zangon Kataf local government areas.

