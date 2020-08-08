Apapa congestion : NUPENG directs tanker drivers to suspend services in Lagos

By Solomon Asowata

Lagos, Aug. 7, 2020 The National Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has directed petroleum tanker drivers to withdraw their services from Lagos State effective Aug. 10.

NUPENG gave the directive on Friday in a statement signed by its National President, Mr Williams Akporeha, and the General Secretary, Mr Olawale Afolabi.

The union said the move followed the failure of various authorities in the state to address three major issues that had severely caused petroleum tanker drivers pains and harrowing experiences in the state for several months.

“The entire rank and file members of the union are deeply pained, frustrated and agonised by the barrage of these challenges being consistently faced by petroleum tanker drivers in Lagos State.

” We are left with no other option but to direct the withdrawal of their services in Lagos State until the Lagos State Government and other relevant stakeholders address these critical challenges.

“It is sad and disheartening to note here that we have made several appeals and reports to the Lagos State Government and the Presidential Task Force for the decongestion of Apapa on these challenges but all to no avail, ” NUPENG said.

It added that it had made wide consultations with various leadership organs of its union and with other key stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

The union said it would embark on indefinite strike beginning from 12 a.m on Aug. 10 if the challenges remain unaddresse

