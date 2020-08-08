Abia stakeholders pass vote of no confidence in Rep. Nkole over alleged poor performance

By Sam Oditah

Umuahia, Aug. 7, 2020 Some stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Arochukwu Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia have passed a vote of no confidence in Rep. Uko Nkole, representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency.

The stakeholders’ decision was contained in a statement issued on Friday in Umuahia by a former Chief Whip of Arochukwu Legislative Council, Mr Cletus Nwankwo.

The statement said that the vote of no confidence was passed in the lawmaker at a stakeholders’ strategic meeting in Umuahia on Tuesday.

It said that the meeting was attended by the former Secretary to the State Government, Mr Donatus Okorie, a former state legislator and one-time Commissioner for Commerce, Dr Sampson Orji (represented by Mike Onwuchekwa), and two former Chairmen of the council, Messrs Kingsley Ngunu and James Kalu.

Others are a former Speaker of the council’s Legislative Council, Nwabueze Okoro, LGA PDP Chairmen, Messrs Tony Nwankwo and Obinna Nwankwo.

The rest are the Special Adviser to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Chief Felix Ukpabi, a former lawmaker, Chief Tom Ezikpe, and the party’s Woman Leader in the area, Mrs Ochioha Okereke (Ugoeze), and party chieftain in the area, Mr Isaac Nkole.

The stakeholders hinged their vote of no confidence in Nkole’s alleged docility as well as ineffective representation at the National Assembly (NASS) and anti-party activities.

They said that the lawmaker had not sponsored any bill in his five years in National Assembly.

They also alleged that he had made no visible attempt to attract the attention of the Federal Government and Niger Delta Development Commission to the deplorable Nmuri, Ndi Ebe and Okobo bridges in the area.

The stakeholders further alleged that Nkole had done nothing to address the unemployment problem among the unemployed graduates from Arochukwu, Ututu, Isu and Ihechiowa clans.

They threatened to commence the process of recall against him “if he fails to sit up”.

However, in a swift reaction to the statement, the federal lawmaker dismissed the stakeholders’ action and threat as “cloud without rain.”

According to him, no genuine stakeholders’ meeting can hold without his knowledge as the highest political office holder from the constituency.

He further contended that since the meeting did not have the consent of the council Chairman, Mr Odum Okemini, any decision taken was a nullity.

NAN reports that Okemini also issued a statement in the wake of the stakeholders’ meeting dissociating himself from the gathering.

He described the “so-called stakeholders” at the meeting as “impostors”.

He, along with Nkole, urged members of the public to disregard the action of the “self-acclaimed stakeholders”.

