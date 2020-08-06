Swiss ambassador slightly injured in Beirut blast – Foreign ministry

Moscow, Aug. 5, 2020 (Sputnik/Naija247news) Swiss Ambassador to Lebanon Monika Schmutz was slightly injured as a result of the powerful blast that occurred on Tuesday in the port of Beirut, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Swiss Embassy was badly damaged in the explosion on Tuesday afternoon in the Lebanese capital.

“The Swiss Ambassador and a local employee were slightly injured.

“The Swiss Ambassador was able to resume her work on Wednesday.

“The rest of the Swiss Embassy staff and their immediate family members were not injured, but some are in shock,” the ministry said.

A massive twin blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, leaving nearly half of the city demolished and producing scores of casualties.

The latest situation update has it that 113 people were killed while more than 4,000 others were injured.

This is expected to put a further strain on Beirut hospitals already bending under the pressure of COVID-19 patients.

According to Lebanese authorities, irregularities in the storage of a massive batch of explosives — some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate — in a warehouse at the Beirut port was what had caused the horrendous explosion.

