School reopening : Ban visits by public to schools ; proprietor advises management

By Toba Ajayi

Ilorin, Aug. 5, 2020 Mr Rotimi Oluwasegun, the proprietor of Success Crown Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin, has advised school managements across the country to adopt “No visitation policy” as exit classes resume.

Oluwasegun, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that visitors should not be allowed into school premises.

He said that the partial reopening of schools should not be a yardstick to allow the public in and out of the environment.

“There is the need to ban visitors from gaining entry into school environment. Allowing unnecessary visitation can be dangerous and unsafe for the students.

“COVID-19 is not a child’s play. There is the need to apply strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Nobody is safe. We expect the whole system to change now unlike prior to Coronavirus, where you see strangers and students leaving their schools to visit friends in other schools.

”There should be strict approach for now. No visitation and anybody caught should be arrested. The security personnel have a lot of work to do,”he said.

The proprietor, however, called on government at all levels to provide adequate security in schools as well as safety kits to every student.

“Government should not discriminate against any school at the moment; either private, federal or state owned. They are expected to support every school at the moment,” he said.

NAN reports that schools had partially begun to reopen for the exit classes since Aug. 4 following the directives from the Federal Government after a long period of closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

