Power minister promises to energise more Taraba communities

By Martins Abochol

Jalingo, Aug. 5, 2020 Alhaji Sale Mamman, the Minister of Power, has promised to connect electricity to more communities in Taraba.

Mamman gave the indication on Wednesday when he paid Sallah greetings to Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba in Jalingo.

He said that the ministry had grown tremendously under his watch, hence the zeal to brief the governor.

He announced that some communities were already connected in Taraba.

He commended the governor for the support since the inception of his tenure as the minister of power.

Mamman promised that he would continue to derive knowledge and experience from the governor who had held the same position in the past.

He also commended the governor for initiating the Mambila Power Project, assured that it would be commissioned soon and promised to execute the Mambila Hydroelectrical project to the later.

The minister further promised to continue partnership with the Taraba government to succeed.

In his remarks, Ishaku commended the minister for improving power supply in Nigeria.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a son of the soil as minister of Power during the crucial moment.

