Poly Ibadan approves outstanding staff promotion

By Ibukun Emiola

Ibadan, Aug. 6, 2020 Prof. Kunle Akinyemi, Chairman, Governing Council of The Polytechnic Ibadan, says the council has approved the outstanding promotion of staff in all cadres.

Akinyemi disclosed this at the end of the maiden meeting of the council on Thursday in Ibadan.

“We already approved the promotion of members of staff and we have made some landmark decisions.

“Your prayers will energise us and Oyo state will be the better for it. That is big enough in terms of the decision we have taken.

“We have also taken the decision on celebration of the 50th anniversary of the institution, Maybe it’s going to be 50 plus one celebration, we will let you know,” he said.

The chairman said that the council comprised academicians, politicians, professionals, administrators and people who would make the state proud through robust contributions and achievements of goals set to reposition the institution.

He, however, solicited media cooperation to enable the institution reach the heights it has not witnessed before.

“But there are few other things we will like to do in terms of infrastructural improvements, academic enhancement, students-teachers relationships and peace on the campus.

“We are working towards the canker-worm of cultism and by the grace of God when the result comes, we will all smile,” he said.

Akinyemi stressed that if cultism was not curbed, the council would not have done enough, saying, ” we want to promote character and excellence in learning”.

“We want them to learn and be of good behaviour. We have lots of alumni we are proud of and they are ready to co-operate in propelling the polytechnic to the next level of excellence.

“We want to move to a positive direction and ensure that we achieve our goals in many dimensions, innovations and creativity.

“In no time, the institution will put together a package, structure that will demonstrate and prove that we are citadel of innovations and creativity”.

Akinyemi, however, noted that if there was need to review school fees as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the council would not increase beyond what was necessary.

“Our duty is to ensure that the environment is conducive in terms of infrastructure, ability to pay school fees as well as facilities available for students to be able to strive and succeed,” he said.

