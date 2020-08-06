Osun Speaker lauds Gov. Oyetola for move to reconstruct Atakumosa burnt market

By Olajide Idowu

Osogbo, Aug. 5, 2020 Mr Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, has lauded Gov. Gboyega Oyetola for embarking on the reconstruction of the burnt Atakumosa market in Ilesa.

The Speaker in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Alabi on Wednesday, said the burnt Atakumosa market was a major campaign issue by the governor during the 2018 governorship election, where he promised to modernise it, if elected.

Owoeye, however, said the governor’s drcision to reconstruct the market with the sum of N200million was a fulfilment of his administration’s electoral promise to provide adequate security and guarantee the general well-being of the citizenry.

He noted that with the turning of the sod of the market, the governor had shown that commitment to his electoral campaign promise.

According to him, the people of Ilesa and Osun at large, with that singular action, are now assured that government will always fulfill his promise of giving quality infrastructure to the citizenry.

He also lauded the patience of market women and artisans while the market was not available for them to carry out their commercial activities.

Owoeye said well meaning Ijesa people and the state government sympathised with them hence the reconstruction of the market.

The Speaker urged the people of the state to continue to support the government in its efforts to rejuvenate the economy and make life prosperous for the citizenry.

“I want to assure you that the Oyetola administration will do its best to ensure that the post COVID-19 economic recovery strategies are well implemented.

“The seventh assembly under my leadership will continue to work harmoniously with the executive arm of government in taking Osun to the next level,” Owoeye added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Atakumosa market, which burnt down on Feb. 11, is to be reconstructed by the state government in collaboration with the World Bank through Osun Community and Social Development Project (CSDP

