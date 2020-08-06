Ogun health ministry trains 426 on COVID-19 prevention

By Yetunde Fatungase

Abeokuta, Aug. 6, 2020 The Ogun Ministry of Health, says it has trained 426 health personnel on COVID-19 prevention and control in public, private and paramilitary health facilities in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, made this known at the on-going 2020 budget performance appraisal at the Ogun House of Assembly in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Coker said that 11 medical laboratory scientists were also trained on COVID-19 sample collection.

“We have also trained two health workers per facility across the 477 primary health centres on human capital development.

“This is in addition to the construction of a Molecular Laboratory in partnership with 54 Gene and Afri-Global for COVID-19 testing in the state,’’ She explained.

Giving a breakdown of the 2020 budget performance, the commissioner said that N45.19 million was spent on capital projects while N14.07 million was generated as revenue between January and June.

She assured that more innovative approaches would be deployed for efficient health care delivery services to residents of the state.

The State Primary Health Care Development Board, State Hospital Management Board, State Agency for the Control of AIDS and the State Hospital, Ijaiye, also had their 2020 budget performance appraised by the lawmakers.

In a related development, the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, led by Mr Akeem Balogun, also examined the budget performance of the Ijebu North East and Ijebu Ode Local Governments.

Taking his turn, the Chairman, Transition Committee, Ijebu North East Local Government, Olusegun Odunola, said that the council had provided no fewer than 7,000 free eyeglasses for primary and secondary schools’ students in the area.

Defending the performance of Ijebu Ode Local Government, the Transition Committee Chairman, Mr Olugbenga Olugbile, said that the council had graded roads in various wards in the council area, as well as the construction of 20 open stalls at the council’s abattoir.

