NFF inaugurates caretaker committee for Anambra FA

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, Aug. 6, 2020 The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday, inaugurated a six-man Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of Anambra State Football Association (AnSFA) in the next three months.

The inauguration was conducted by Ibrahim Gusau, Chairman of Chairmen and member of Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) Board in Awka.

Gusau who represented NFF President, Amaju Pinnick said the committee was duly constituted by the NFF in view of the fact that the tenure of Ifeanyi Ubah led executive committee had elapsed on Aug. 2.

He said the electoral committee was unable to conduct the elections on July 27 and July 28 as scheduled because of COVID-19 protocols of Anambra government.

Gusau said the committee should adopt and work with the existing Jude Anyadufu led electoral committee which was still valid to conduct a conclusive election.

He said there was no dual leadership in Anambra FA as the federation was duly communicated on Aug. 3, by the Secretary of Anambra FA that there was a leadership vacuum, hence the constitution of the caretaker committee.

The caretaker committee was headed by Emeka Okeke, President of Aspire FC Adazi Ani with veteran administrator, Victor Nwangwu as Vice chairman.

Others were Philip Udala, Charity Okonkwo, Success Onyeabo and Chijioke Onyedika as Secretary.

