NEDC supports 11 Adamawa communities, IDPs with relief materials

By Muhammad Adam

Yola, Aug. 5, 2020 The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has given relief materials worth millions of naira to 11 communities affected by flood recently in Yola South and Yola North LGAs in Adamawa.

Prof. Bobboi Umar, Senior Technical Advisor to the Managing Director of the commission, presented the relief materials to the flood victims in Yola on Wednesday.

The materials include 500 bags of 50kg of grains, cooking oil, detergents, bundles of blankets and other fabrics, hundreds of cartons of toiletries, sanitisers and bags of sugar.

At the occasion, Umar said that the commission had also reached out to more than 1,000 internally-displaced persons in the Malkohi IDP camp in Yola South LGA.

“Today, we are flagging off distribution of relief materials to about 11 communities affected by flood in Yola South and Yola North.

“Also, the commission has donated food and non food items worth millions of naira to internally-displaced persons in Malkohi Camp.

`’All the interventions are meant to ease hardship and bring succour to the affected communities and populace,” he said.

Umar said that the commission was making efforts to reach out to more IDP camps and more communities affected by flood.

Responding on behalf of the state government, Dr Mohammad Sulaiman, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency ( ADSEMA), thanked the commission for the gesture.

Sulaiman said that flood affected many parts of the state in late July.

“The commission is advising communities especially those along riverine and flood-prone areas to relocate to safer places because there is possibility we are going to experience torrential rainfalls in August and September, which may likely cause heavy floods ” Sulaiman said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...