Lithuanian schools to reopen normally

Vilnius, Aug. 6, 2020 Lithuanian schools on Thursday said they were set to reopen on Sept. 1, with teaching taking place in classrooms, after education had switched online due to the pandemic, officials said.

According to the Education Minister, Algirdas Monkevicius, the school year begins in classrooms as usual.

“After schools had been shut during the past school year because of the pandemic, lessons are to take place normally and regularly again, without a mandatory mask-wearing policy,” Monkevicius said.

Monkevicius, however, added that schools could impose a mask-wearing rule if infections in the local municipality exceeded 16 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“If more than 25 of 100,000 inhabitants were infected, schools could switch to remote teaching again.

“At present, no municipality falls into these criteria and there is no reason to believe the situation will change,” the minister said.

The Baltic country of three million inhabitants has recorded 2,171 infections and 81 fatalities related to the coronavirus.

However, the government had re-imposed tighter restrictions after a recent rise in new infections, with masks becoming mandatory in public places and in public transport from Aug. 1

